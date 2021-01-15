Nicole Zignago, daughter of renowned singer-songwriter Gian Marco, presented the video clip of his new musical work called “Who would say”. This song was produced in collaboration with the Lagos duet.

Through her social networks, the Peruvian artist who works abroad announced her premiere along with an excerpt from it.

This song was promoting her for weeks through her account Instagram, showing herself excited to be accomplishing her goals.

“It moves me, it makes me cry, it has me with crazy cravings. Next Friday, January 15 ”, he wrote in one of his publications accompanied by a poster.

In November 2020, Vogue en Español magazine highlighted the work of the young singer. She and Leslie Shaw were featured in the article “Peru, cradle of talent.”

“Every time I return to Peru I remember where I come from and the pieces that may suddenly be loose are arranged. I am who I am because of that piece of land and I carry it with me always. I would not have chosen another country to be born in ”, wrote the daughter of Gian Marco On Instagram.

Her father was also proud of her. Speaking to a local media outlet, she defended her decision to become a musical artist.

“When she decided to be a professional musician, she first studied for four years, she is not improvised. Everything you know, a lot or a little of Nicole, is made by her alone, if Warner signed it, it is because she asked for it, “he told Ojo.

