Nicole Zignago, heir to Gian Marco, moved her Instagram followers by confirming her relationship with Fernanda Piña, a prominent athlete. In the social network, he also shared a series of photographs.

“How important is love in all its forms. How important it is to recognize yourself with who you have next to you. How important it is to be honest. How important it is to let yourself be. You are my destiny and constant reflection. Loving is fine. With you everything is fine, “he wrote Nicole zignago to your couple.

In the same way, the athlete published several photographs together with the national interpreter and placed a romantic message in the description.

“Loving you has reminded me how easy it is to be, love, live and share. With you everything is a yes. How fortunate I am to see you and know you. Sharing my way with you has been the most beautiful thing that I have done for me. My constant destiny and my constant reflection. Thanks for being and showing up. Every day by your side is a precious reminder to return to my true self. To the real Fer. Your love hugs me, reminds me to be strong and soft at the same time. It makes me brave to go where I didn’t want to see and it makes me see again what I had stopped seeing. Thank you for everything you have done with me for just being you and loving me ”, he posted on Instagram.

In this way, the young singer e daughter of Peruvian composer Gian Marco He shared part of his privacy on social networks and received many congratulations from his followers.

Nicole Zignago and her facet as a singer

In January 2021, Nicole Zignago surprised her followers with the premiere of her song “Who would say it”, a song performed with the Venezuelan duet Lagos.

“It excites me, it makes me crybaby, it has me with crazy cravings. Next Friday, January 15 ”, he posted on his networks when he announced the launch date.

Gian Marco dedicates a message to his daughter

The Peruvian singer-songwriter celebrated the message of his daughter Nicola Zignago confirming their relationship with soccer player Fernanda Piña. “I love you,” wrote the interpreter of “I would lie to you.”

Nicole Zignago premiered her single “Look Back”

Gian Marco’s daughter was excited on social networks for the release of her latest song, for which she collaborated with the young singer Vic Mirallas. Nicole zignago announced the premiere to his thousands of followers on Instagram and invited them to see the video clip.

The musical production arrived on YouTube on June 18 and already has almost 9,000 reproductions on the music platform.

Who is Fernanda Piña, Nicole Zignago’s new partner?

Nicole Zignago’s partner, whom she introduced through a romantic post on Instagram, is a prominent Mexican athlete. In addition to her soccer skills, Fernanda Piña is also a photographer.

The young woman was part of the Club América Femenil and the Mexican women’s team for the U17 and U18 teams. In his Instagram account, he also mentions that he was a member of the Louisiana State University (LSU) team.

