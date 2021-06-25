In recent years, June has been chosen by the LGTBIQ + community as Pride Month , which seeks to vindicate their struggle and rights throughout the world. To this is added that dozens of people take advantage of these days to announce to the whole world their love for their partners.

For example, Nicole Zignago used her social networks to announce her relationship with Fernanda Piña with a tender message. “How important is love in all its forms. How important it is to recognize yourself with who you have next to you. How important it is to be honest. How important it is to let yourself be. You are my destiny and constant reflection. Loving is fine. With you everything is fine, “he said on Instagram.

Immediately, various characters from the national show used this same medium to show their support for Gian Marco’s daughter. Therefore, we make a count of the most famous couples who enjoy their love like any other.

Mauricio Fernandini and Antonio Zegarra

The RPP host has been one of the journalists who for several years decided to make his sexual orientation public. The former host of the 20 lucas program maintains a relationship with the plastic artist, Antonio Zegarra, which he constantly shows through his social networks.

Mauricio Fernandini is currently an RPP driver.

Rodrigo González, ‘Peluchín’

The popular Peluchín has managed to keep his love life away from the screens despite being a media character. However, the driver was a victim of his own practices and was recently “sheltered” in Miami next to his current partner.

Rodrigó González was captured in Miami next to his current partner.

Bruno Ascenzo and Adrián Bello

The national actor and director used this same month, but in 2020, to publicize his relationship with the singer and composer Adrián Bello. Now, Ascenzo is carrying out the filming of the first Peruvian film for the Netflix platform.

Bruno Ascenzo has been working on the first Peruvian film for Netflix.

Katty García and Karim Vidal

The former reality girl left Peru and its love affairs behind to start a new life with his wife Karim Vidal. The couple suffered some ups and downs where they even separated, but they managed to reconcile and are now dedicated to raising their youngest daughter.

Katty García and Karim Vidal live happily in the United States.

Alberto de Belaunde and Diego Carranza

The congressman of the Republic did not hide his option despite being exposed to much criticism for his position. The legislator has constantly fought for the rights of the LGTBIQ + community alongside his partner of many years, Diego Carranza.

Alberto de Belaunde holds the post of Congressman for La República.

Sofía Mulanovich and Camila Toro

Sport is no stranger to love and Sofía Mulanovich is proof of this. The world surfing champion maintains a relationship with the Venezuelan Camila Toro. The couple not only share personal moments, but also the sport of the table.

Sofia Mulanovich was world surf champion in 2004.

