Nicole Wallace has been on Wednesday’s guest at The revolt. The actress has come to the Broncano program to present her new film, One year and one daywhich premieres next March 21 in Cinema, and during the interview has counted a Curious anecdote related to the times the driving license has been drawn.

In her visit to the space of the 1, the interpreter has been accompanied by her sister, Chloé Wallace, who was in the upper part of the Prince Gran Theater via seeing the interview. “Your sister was here the other day“The Jiennense told his guest.” Yes, with Aitana for the presentation of the documentary, “she said.

Once the cameras focused on her, Nicolle Wallace commented that her sister was just examined from the car theorist. “They don’t tell me anything until tomorrow because I have done it on paper“It was his answer, which surprised Broncano.” How on paper? “He asked.” Because I have done it in Cuenca, “the young woman replied.

“Another, we are already …”, said Broncano, since he is not the first person who tells him that he has gone to Cuenca to get the card. “It is a family tradition“Chloé justified.” Have you also gone to Cuenca? “He asked Nicole Wallace, who responded affirmatively.

“I have taken it twice in Cuenca,” the actress acknowledged under the watchful eye of Broncano. “When my mother was taking it out, because she was pregnant with me and then I“He added to his answer.” Let’s say that from within, “joked the presenter in reference to the first time that Nicole Wallace ‘took out the driving license.