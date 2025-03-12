Three months later justice has finally settled the controversy. This Wednesday, March 12, the complaint of the Ultraderechista association has been definitively filed to hear David Broncano and Lalachus, presenters of the RTVE bells, for an alleged crime of religious offenses. In full retransmission of the special New Year’s Eve, the drivers of the program paid tribute to the iconic Ramón García program showing a stamps of the Sacred Heart of Jesus with the face of the cowboy of the ‘Grand Prix’, a gesture that caused a stir. Related news The Standard Time not the serious ‘warning’ of Marc turned Silvia Intxaurrondo in full direct: “Go preparing the briefcase” Mari Carmen Parra the presenter of ‘Late Xou’ threw an unexpected ‘warning’ to the journalist before the cameras of Tvepese to the sound of the matter, there was no mention to him in the delivery of ‘The revolt’ The one Broncano received “a real star,” actress Nicole Wallace. The protagonist of the ‘guilty’ trilogy went this time to present another film, ‘One year and one day’, a romantic drama led by Alejandro San Martín that arrives at theaters on March 21. Nicole Wallace to Broncano’s shellf since it was not his first time in the format, just put the interpreter on the stage of the Prince Gran Vía Theater, the presenter went directly to the grain asking for the gift that the guests usually take him. “Fuck … you go like ‘already, gift’. He has risen a little to his head, ”she threw in a joke face. Jaén’s was justified by ensuring that “if not, sometimes he forgets. The director of ‘Bad influence’, ‘A perfect story’ and ‘Aitana: Metamorphosis’ ended up revealing that he had just examined hours before the driving theorist. The most striking of the matter is that he has done so, like many other famous lately, in the most popular car in Spain, located in Cuenca. And it is not the only one. “I took it twice in Cuenca … when my mother was pregnant with me and then I,” confessed the youngest of the Wallace, laughing. Of course, he wanted to record what is commented, it is not true. “It is said that it is easier, but it is a lie.”

