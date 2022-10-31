Muriel Kloek is on 17. Her story: with other women from her neighborhood she, she is a musician, played music at a metro station last year as a counter-noise, when riots threatened to break out against the curfew. Muriel Kloek lives in Bospolder-Tussendijken (Rotterdam-West).

At 25: Nawras and Noruddin Alweisi. Their story: after both their bakeries in Aleppo were destroyed and the parental home was hit by a bomb, the Alweisi brothers and their family fled to the Netherlands. They have now started a confectionery on the Schiedamseweg in Rotterdam-West.

On 1, but the numbering is arbitrary: Dirck Slabbekoorn, supermarket manager at the Jumbo in Bospolder-Tussendijken. His story: According to him, “people often steal food out of necessity – and punishment only exacerbates the problems.” He gives lectures on poverty and open hiringhire someone regardless of education or experience.

About this series

We live, as good and as bad as we can. But what makes it worth it? No one can give the definitive answer, but many have ideas or even strong feelings about it. In this series we ask artists, painters, poets, musicians and scientists.

The three stories, but much more extensive, are in a specially designed newspaper about the Bospolder-Tussendijken district in Rotterdam, he is called the district collection newspaper. The stories can also be found online and, more importantly: you can meet the people from the stories during the specially organized story cafes, story tables or story walks. In short, with people from your neighborhood that you, as a resident, may notice from time to time, but without really paying attention to them, and about whom you know nothing.

Nicole van Dijk explains that there is a sociological concept for this: public familiarity. “Because you more or less know those faces, and can link them to a place, there is a feeling of being at home, of familiarity. And those walks, or those cafes and those tables, or even just looking online, you start to recognize more faces. If you also hear the stories, you know much better what is happening in your neighborhood.”

We are sitting in the pleasantly cluttered office of the Rotterdam Neighborhood Collection Foundation, an initiative that started two years ago to promote cohesion in neighbourhoods. Usually about five or six people work here, through the large windows without net curtains you can see them from the street. Nicole van Dijk, director of the foundation, is an anthropologist, and has also studied art academy, the illustrations in the neighborhood collection newspaper are hers. She worked for social services, was an independent illustrator and designer for a while, then a curator in a museum for ten years.

Photo Annabel Oosteweeghel

Many people have a story, but don’t see it that way

She now heads the Neighborhood Collection Foundation, although the word director doesn’t seem to suit her right away. When you talk to her, you notice the modesty of someone who is used to listening to the stories of others. For example, the book she made in comic form The Tilburg Zoo (2008) calls it “a little book”, from the time when she “wasn’t very good at drawing yet, you know”.

The book is also out of sight in the office, she has brought a copy from home. If you open it, you will find a foreword by comedian and songwriter Ivo de Wijs (Tilburg, 1945). He writes how he saw an elephant for the first time in that zoo, “the joyful place of my youth:” “I saw the giant move on its enormous legs, I saw the head rock, the trunk beg and the gigantic turds emerge. come.”

Nicole van Dijk is also from Tilburg. And you could say that writing your own history in this way, in such evocative sentences, has brought her where she is now. because The Tilburg Zoo is exactly that: the otherwise untold story of her great-grandfather, her grandfather and his brothers, who for a while owned the zoo that has long since disappeared.

Their story: Cornelis van Dijk, the great-great-grandfather, was a factory worker who kept birds as a hobby, “he bred them in a shed”, after which the family gradually developed into animal dealers-in-good-do, who, however, were repeatedly opposed by realizing their dream, a zoo. Nicole van Dijk: “When the city wanted a zoo at a certain point, my family was interested in it. But the municipality was more charmed by Johannes Burgers from Burgers’ Zoo in Arnhem. That family, they were well-groomed people, not workers like us. My family eventually bought the park and managed it for a while, but they always felt a difference: to the lords they were just simple people. While, the stories my grandfather and my father told about that zoo were amazing, you fell from one surprise to the next. Later I thought: they didn’t have the opportunity to get those stories out. They didn’t have a stage, but above all, they didn’t see it themselves. And that’s the case with many people: they have a story, but they don’t see it that way. It’s my story but, who wants to hear that – that idea.”

Photo Annabel Oosteweeghel

She made the book – “my grandfather died, then my father, I thought: if I don’t do this now, it will all be lost” – while she was working as an illustrator. Later, in 2010, she became a curator at Museum Rotterdam, a city museum that manages around a hundred thousand utensils from the past few hundred years. Two years after her arrival, that museum closed its doors for a period of four years. Then it opened again for a few years, in new construction in a different location, after which it closed last year. For its city history, Rotterdam now only has a small museum about the war, Museum Rotterdam ’40-’45 NU.

Heritage is anything we consider important enough to draw attention to

What was it like, working in a museum without a location for four years?

“In fact, we worked in different locations throughout the city. I personally thought it was a great time, but that was also because my role was different from the start. A city museum mainly collects from gifts and legacies, which come your way, as it were. Or someone calls: I have something interesting for you. I then started with: what should be collected is what is happening in the neighborhoods now. We had a project that the city as a muse was called – what lives in a neighborhood and how can we show that. That was therefore different from how most colleagues worked, who were curators for textiles, furniture or crockery, for example. Ultimately, this is how many more city museums have developed, they have all started to tell stories.”

But mostly within walls, right?

“And that is also what gives a museum legitimacy, the financing is always based on the visitor numbers. But a collection in a building is also what works against a museum. You can’t be flexible, react to what’s happening in the city. Such a collection also makes work processes more viscous, everything has to follow certain rules, you can’t touch the objects with your fingers.”

Anyway, when people say: your city is one of the few big cities without a city museum, what do you say?

“There is, of course, the part devoted to the war. But yeah, it sure is crazy. It is also strange how the museum has been treated over the years.”

The largest project she set up for Museum Rotterdam, and which is still ongoing under her leadership, even though she is no longer a curator there, is Real Rotterdam Heritage. For this, too, stories from people from the city are collected, but they are not tied to a particular neighbourhood, and there are no story walks associated with them. They were, however, presented for a while on Saturday afternoons in the new, later closed location of the museum.

Do you have the idea that what you do replaces the city museum, as it were?

“In a sense yes, but that’s because of my idea of ​​what heritage is – and what its function can be.”

How do you define heritage then?

“I think heritage is anything we consider important enough to draw attention to and preserve for the future. And that also means that you can steer it yourself, you can draw attention to something and in that way make it a heritage. You don’t have to wait for something to become heritage.”

And what is an example of created heritage?

“Basically everything we do here. Do you know Hannah Arendt’s ideas? Her Philosophical Study Vita Activa? The division into the laboring, the working and the acting man is a great source of inspiration for me. In it the working man makes things to make life more pleasant – the utensils of the made world – but the activity that makes us human is not work or labour, but action. So if you keep a teacup as a heritage, it’s not because it was so easy to drink from, but because that teacup was an important object in an action between people. And that’s what we do here: we record activities from which people derive meaning. We give them a stage, because that’s what a person’s life is all about. We store stories, make photos, short films.”

Activities that people derive meaning from is what a person’s life is all about

Is it important to make something material out of something immaterial?

“It’s more of a ritual, I think. When someone tells his or her story, he or she receives an emblem, a kind of stamp, with which you can be photographed: this is my story, I have this to tell. Because visibility is affirmative.”

What is your ultimate goal then? Make people happy? Renovate the neighborhood? Save stories?

“Our goal is for people to take ownership of their lives. You’ve got to own it is a nice expression for that: you have to embrace your own story, make it your own story. And that always starts with telling that story.”

You mainly work in the vulnerable areas of the city. Why?

“If you look at the history of the city, the heritage that remains is always linked to the big changes – and how people dealt with them. Industrialization, bombardment: such major shifts led to a reshuffling of society. So if you look now: neoliberalism, how you live, energy poverty – especially in vulnerable neighborhoods those developments affect lives, people have stories about how they react to them, how they deal with them. Our stories are not about ‘then I had nothing and everything was misery’, our stories are about ‘I was unemployed, or I was sick, and then I started doing this or that’. What people can do, what step they take: that always results in a new movement.”

Isn’t it also a drop in the ocean, what you do?

“Yes, but yes, that’s all, of course. If you take all the suffering and misery… Of course we are not going to solve that.”

So what makes it worth it?

“That people find their voice and are heard. Yes, I think it is: through what we do, people discover their strength, they tap into something within themselves that allows them to take another step.”

And for yourself?

“I try to understand how the bigger picture works, by zooming in on the smaller story. And then I fit that smaller story back into the bigger picture, like a kind of puzzle. That helps me better understand the world around me – and feel part of a whole.”