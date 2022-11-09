Miami. tropical storm Nicole was moving Tuesday toward the east coast of Florida, where NASA’s new rocket to go to the Moon remained on its launch pad for a scheduled liftoff attempt next week, but could be affected.

The storm, currently located over the Atlantic Ocean, is expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday near the Bahamas, and then make landfall in Florida later that day or Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. (NHC) based in Miami.

A hurricane warning has already been issued for the coast, where the Kennedy Space Center is located, from where the rocket will take off.

On Monday, NASA announced that it had decided, based on then-available forecasts, to leave the rocket on its launch pad, where it was placed just days ago.

The 98-meter-high SLS rocket had to be returned at the end of September to its assembly building, a few kilometers away, to protect it from the hurricane. Ian. Then, the rocket’s chief engineer, John Blevins, explained that in order to keep the rocket on its launch pad, the maximum winds had to be less than 137 km/h.

On Tuesday afternoon, sustained winds from Nicole reached “100 km/h with higher gusts,” according to the NHC.

NASA said Monday it would “assess the status of the liftoff attempt” scheduled for November 14 based on evolving weather conditions. Previously, two alternative liftoff dates had been announced, November 16 and 19.

The cost of the rocket, which has never taken off and whose launch was canceled at the last minute twice in recent months due to technical problems, is estimated at several billion dollars.

The test mission Artemis 1with no crew on board, will mark the first flight of the main US program back to the Moon.

In its next stages, the Artemis program aims to put the first woman and the first black person on the Moon, no sooner than 2025.

NASA also wants to establish a lasting human presence there, which would include building a space station in orbit around the Moon.

For the US space agency, this is a necessary step to plan the first manned trip to Mars.