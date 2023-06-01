Two weeks after choosing a Men and women, Nicole Santinelli has decided to put a definitive end to her brief relationship with Carlo Alberto Mancini. Over the last few hours, the former tronista has become the protagonist of a shock gesture towards her ex-boyfriend. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

A few days ago, Carlo Alberto Mancini he had let himself go to a tough guy outburst on social media. In detail, the former competitor of Men and women had announced the separation with Nicole Santinelli through a live broadcast on her Instagram profile.

According to the numerous rumors that emerged on the net, it was she herself who left the former suitor in the lurch. The reason? As reported by the woman, the now ex couple would have two different ways of seeing love and life. In the light of the unpublished statements released by Carlo Alberto Mancini in recent days, the reaction of Nicole was inevitable.

Indeed, between the two there were several question and answer at a distance. Either way, over the past few hours, Nicole has been in charge of a unexpected gesture which has certainly not gone unnoticed by all fans. In detail, the former tronista of the program hosted by Maria De Filippi had announced the break with Carlo through a video a white screen where only his voice was heard and his face was not visible.

Currently, the footage in question was removed by Santinelli. But what would be the meaning what is behind this gesture? For the moment we still don’t know but fans are curious to find out what it will be reaction by Carlo Alberto Mancini.