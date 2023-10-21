Over the last few hours Nicole Santinelli she returned to clash against Roberta Di Padua. The former tronista of Men and women he did not send them to the famous lady. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

During his participation in Men and womenNicole Santinelli has become the protagonist of numerous clashes with Roberta Di Padua. During the episodes, the two protagonists of the dating show exchanged various insults which then led to real furious arguments.

Despite the end of the program, the two continued to clash through a series of question and answer on social media. Over the last period, the war it seemed to have subsided but the reality seems different.

Therefore, recently the former tronista of the program hosted by Maria De Filippi returned to speak about hers enemy and he did it with ainterview issued to Lorenzo Pugnaloni. These were his words:

Maybe Roberta is looking in the wrong place, or it’s her or it’s not the right place for her if she finds all these discrepancies in men. You’ve been there for many years, maybe you’re in the wrong place, why are you still there? She feels like an experienced woman but she should avoid giving advice that isn’t hers. She expects to always find exuberant and aggressive people but not everyone is like that. Maybe there are those who bring out certain sides of their character only when necessary, without making scenes or antics or anything similar. When I was on the throne, I wasn’t able to make her understand who was in front of her, she shouldn’t always allow herself, maybe she’s in front of people who are more mature than her and should control herself and think more.

Currently, Roberta Di Padua has not yet advanced no reply. The lady of Men and women will come forward and respond to criticisms of the young woman? We just have to find out!