After the choice of Luca Daffrè, too Nicole Santinelli ended its journey at Men and women. According to some advances that emerged on the net, the famous tronista would have made her choice fall on Carlo Alberto Mancini who answered yes. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Nicole Santinelli was one of the protagonists most talked about and popular of Men and women. Yesterday 9 May 2023 another one was registered bet of the format conducted by Maria De Filippi during which the famous tronista would finally make her own choice.

According to some rumors becoming more and more insistent, the girl would have chosen Carlo Alberto Mancini with which there was a strong understanding from the first glance. To spread the news was the “IsaeChia” portal:

Nicole chose Carlo! Before choosing, Nicole made two exteriors. Andrea took her to her house and made a video call with her sister. They are quite accomplices and have spent time hugging each other on the sofa. Then he “stole” her a kiss.

Before the choice, in Maria De Filippi’s studio, theexternal with Carlo during which he read a letter in which he admitted to having feelings for the suitor. Finally, the couple let themselves go to a kiss.

Instead, as for the suitor Andrewthe reaction of the latter was inevitable. This was always revealed by the “IsaeChia” portal with these words: