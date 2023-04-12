In the new episode of Men and women, Nicole Santinelli ended up in the crosshairs of controversy. In fact, the tronista has received heavy accusations from Riccardo Guarnieri who brought out a sensational report in the studio. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

Today, April 12, 2023, another one aired bet Of Men and women. The well-known dating show hosted by Maria De Filippi never lacks great twists. During the most recent recording, Maria DeFilippi has devoted ample space to Armando Incarnate who got into trouble because of the report made by Aurora Tropea.

Subsequently, the attention shifted to the tronista Nicole Santinelli who undertook an acquaintance with the suitors Christian and Charles. In the middle of the recording, Riccardo Guarnieri took the floor and let himself go to aunprecedented confession. In detail, the famous knight revealed to everyone that he had seen the suitor Andrea give a card to the tronista. She the latter would have taken the ticket without saying anything to anyone.

In light of this, Nicole ended up in the crosshairs of controversy and most of the people in the studio pointed the finger at her. In particular, Roberta Di Padua he immediately took the opportunity to accuse her of being one fake person.

As for the two suitors, theirs was inevitable reaction. Christian he appeared very annoyed by the numerous controversies and for this reason he decided to abandon the program. Instead, Carlo he didn’t want to make too hasty decisions. In fact, the boy wants to give himself time before deciding whether or not to interrupt his acquaintance with the protagonist of the format hosted by Maria De Filippi.