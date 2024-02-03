Nicole Regnier She was one of the first Colombians to leave Colombia to try their luck in Europe in 2014. At that time, women's football did not have the numbers it has today and salaries were very low.

The former Colombian soccer player, who today works as a panelist on several television programs ESPN, made the leap to the old continent after shining in Atlas de Cali Sports Club and arrived at Atlético de Madrid, one of the most renowned clubs in women's football.

Despite playing in a big Spain, He lived difficult times in Madrid. Through her Instagram account she revealed a shocking anecdote that left several people surprised.

The former player of Colombian SelectionHe commented that the salary he was paid by Atlético de Madrid It was not enough for him to live, so he had to look for another job outside of football.

“I once played for one of the biggest clubs in the world. That was less than ten years ago, when I arrived at the Atlético de Madrid, my first salary there was 800 euros,” he commented.

And he added: “There was what I spent on rent to be able to live, what I spent on food and transportation. I took money from the ATM and I only had 17 euros left, I swear, I felt a horrible anguish. There was no way to ask my parents for money.”

The solution she found was to work as a waitress, a job she had never done before. Regnier She commented that she was forced to lie to get the job.

“I met a woman who had a restaurant and she asked me if I knew how to be a waitress. I told her: 'There in Colombia I've done that, it's touched me all my life.' Obviously, I had never picked up a tray or served anything,” she explained.

On her first day of work, two compatriots were served and the dialogue revealed the sad reality of the moment: “The next day I started working as a waitress, when two bald Colombians arrived and I recognized them by their accent. I told my Bolivian friend to help me take care of them and he told me 'no, you got involved in this, wow.'”

Nicole explained that her grief overwhelmed her and she decided to put her hair in her face. Her strategy did not work, since they recognized her. “I go (with my hair in my face) to attend to them and one of them tells me: 'You are not the footballer of the Atlético de Madrid'. I didn't know what to do or where to go and I told him it was. She told me: 'What are you doing here, you lost a bet.' And I responded that women's football is still not enough to live on. “It's been 10 years and the story is different.”

Nicole Reigner stated that times have changed and women's football has evolved. Now professional players can make a living from this sport.

