Nicole Regnier invites you to find balance at Christmas and the ‘fans’ explode

Colombian professional soccer player Nicole Regnier, 23, is another of those selected by Cerveza Águila to travel to Russia.
Instagram: @nicoleregnier11
The athlete, now a television commentator, became a trend on social networks.
December 25, 2022, 05:22 PM
The athlete from Cali Nicole Regnierwho has been away from the soccer fields for just over a year, continues to be one of the media references for women’s football in Colombia.
The woman, who has more than 400,000 followers on Instagram, has quite an impact with her messages on social networks.
The last one, in the framework of Christmas, almost a trend.
‘Find your balance’
“Find your balance”, It was the writing that Regnier shared along with a video in which she is seen practicing on a mini table.
“A real surfer” and “Great message”, some of the most commented reactions.
