Monday, December 26, 2022
Nicole Regnier invites you to find balance at Christmas and the ‘fans’ explode

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 25, 2022
in Sports
The Colombian Selection of celebrities that will be in the World Cup in Russia

Colombian professional soccer player Nicole Regnier, 23, is another of those selected by Cerveza Águila to travel to Russia.

The athlete, now a television commentator, became a trend on social networks.

The athlete, now a television commentator, became a trend on social networks.

The athlete from Cali Nicole Regnierwho has been away from the soccer fields for just over a year, continues to be one of the media references for women’s football in Colombia.

The woman, who has more than 400,000 followers on Instagram, has quite an impact with her messages on social networks.

The last one, in the framework of Christmas, almost a trend.

‘Find your balance’

Nicole Regnier will have 10 weeks of initial disability

“Find your balance”, It was the writing that Regnier shared along with a video in which she is seen practicing on a mini table.

“A real surfer” and “Great message”, some of the most commented reactions.

SPORTS

