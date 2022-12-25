Nicole Regnier invites you to find balance at Christmas and the ‘fans’ explode

The athlete from Cali Nicole Regnierwho has been away from the soccer fields for just over a year, continues to be one of the media references for women’s football in Colombia.

The woman, who has more than 400,000 followers on Instagram, has quite an impact with her messages on social networks.

The last one, in the framework of Christmas, almost a trend.

(You can read: ‘There were days when life hurt’: message to skater who requested euthanasia).

‘Find your balance’

Nicole Regnier will have 10 weeks of initial disability

“Find your balance”, It was the writing that Regnier shared along with a video in which she is seen practicing on a mini table.

“A real surfer” and “Great message”, some of the most commented reactions.

SPORTS

More sports news