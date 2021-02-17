Nicole Pillman participated in the challenge My awkward experience with a celebrity via Tiktok. The singer spoke about Laura Pausini and remembered the first time she was able to meet her.

In the video she shared, the young artist revealed an uncomfortable scene she experienced with the Italian star when she wanted to ask her for a photo at the concert where she opened for her.

She specified that she has always been a follower of the singer. “I’ve been a fan of Laura Pausini all my life“, Thus began his confession.

“In 2016 I had the opportunity to open her concert, to be the pre-star artist. I was very clear that I had to approach her to greet her. When I got to the esplanade of the Monumental Wstadio she was testing sound. I was so moved when I saw her come down from the stairs of the stage, “he said. Pillman.

According to her account, she approached her to ask for a photograph. What was not expected was that he asked for a few minutes of his time to get ready.

“The first thing I did was run, hug her and say ‘Laura, I’m your fan, can we take a picture?’ She replied: ‘How cute, can I have a few minutes? I’ll go do my makeup and we’ll drink. ‘ I was embarrassed to bother her like that, but I waited for her at the dressing room door, “added the singer.

Finally, he was able to take a picture with her. Nicole Pillman highlighted the kindness of the foreigner by corresponding a photo even though she was not ready.

“And of course, after getting ready, she went out, we took a photo and talked for a little bit. She is a wonderful person, as well as being a great artist ”, said the participant of Latin American Idol.

Singers, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.