The new actress competing in Big Brother Vip was married to a former AC Milan footballer.

Nicole Murgia she was one of the last contestants to enter the house of Big Brother VIP. The actress has also found an old flame within the walls of Cinecittà Andrea Maestrelli with whom he had a flirt last summer.

Nicole is 29 years old today but since she was a child she has approached the world of entertainment. In fact, she made her debut at a very young age in fiction Don Matteo. Today she is the mother of two splendid children born from the now finished marriage with a very popular footballer.

Source: Endemol

Nicole was in fact for 9 years the companion of Andrea Bertolacci, an Italian midfielder currently free who has also played in very famous teams such as Milan and Genoa. The couple got married in 2015, then in 2017 and 2019 they were born Lucas and Matias. Unfortunately, things have become complicated in recent years up to the separation.

Among other things, Nicole also has a person very close to the world of football at home. His brother Alexander he is a very promising Spal midfielder.

Then last summer Nicole had a flirt with Andrea Maestrelli which he found at home today. During a conversation with Alberto De Pisis and Oriana Marzoli, she herself revealed why it didn’t work out between the two.

“We don’t get along temperamentally. We are the same, both instinctive, a little touchy. We just didn’t get along in character. Then I basically wasn’t ready, I didn’t have the head and he didn’t either. It wasn’t the time” – He admitted.

We’ll see if there will be a flashback between the two at home. Meanwhile, however, Nicole seems to have set her sights on a Daniel Del Moro.

The girl confessed that she was fascinated by the boy’s character but that she still doesn’t want to intrude on the knowledge that is taking place between Daniele and Oriana. “I don’t want to be in a situation where I cause trouble”- said the actress.