The second child of Nicole Mazzoccato and the second of Fabio Colloricchio came into the world on the same day

After 9 months of anxious waiting, Nicole Mazzoccato she became a mother for her second time. On Instagram, the former suitor of Men and women announced the birth of little Davide. Ironically, her historic ex Fabio Colloricchio also became a parent of their second child on the same day. On social media, the former tronista and his new partner welcomed little Gia.

Nicole Mazzoccato and Fabio Colloricchio trained, for about 4 years, one of the most loved couples on television. They had met at Men and women and after a very long history lived together, they had taken different paths in 2019.

Both have rebuilt their lives, finding love respectively in the footballer Armando Anastasio and in the model Violeta Mangriñan. Yet, fate decided to keep them together in a certain sense anyway.

In the 2022 they had already welcomed their respective firstborns. In March Nicole gave birth to Paolo, while a few months later, in August, little Gala Colloricchio was born.

This year the irony of fate has decided to play an even more, so to speak, 'nice' joke. Yesterday, Wednesday 1st February, I am both second children were born by Nicole and Fabio. And they both published post-birth photos on social media, introducing their respective fans to the little creatures who have arrived to expand their families.

Nicole, Armando and Paolo hugged the little one for the first time David and the new mother, in welcoming him, wrote: “We are so happy. Welcome Davidino from our heart, you are beautiful and we already love you so much“.

Fabio, his beautiful partner Violeta and his first daughter Gala have instead welcomed another girl, the little Already, who apparently also took his mother's surname (Mangriñan). To present her, in addition to some beautiful photos, Colloricchio simply wrote the girl's full name and her date of birth.