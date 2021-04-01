These days he shoots with Javier Bardem ‘Being the Ricardos’, a film by Aaron Sorkin where he gives life to the mythical Lucille Ball. Nicole Kidman, the most famous Hawaiian in cinema, with a spectacular career that has taken her from Australia to work with Alejandro Amenábar through the years when he was a partner of Tom Cruise or the highest paid actress in Hollywood.

Nicole Mary Kidman was born in She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on June 20, 1967 into a wealthy Australian family. He lived in the United States until he was four years old, but later he moved to Australia when his family returned in search of their origins. As a child she practiced ballet, and as a teenager she entered a youth theater school. In 1983, at the age of 16, Kidman began her acting career by starring in an Australian film set at Christmas, ‘Bush Christmas’, which continues to be shown frequently at Christmas time. Throughout the 1980s he appeared in numerous Australian films and television series.

In 1988 he became known in Europe and the United States with the film ‘Total calm ‘, shot in Australia, co-starring actor Sam Neill, and with his next film, already in Hollywood, ‘Thunder days’, in which she plays a neurosurgeon, meeting Tom Cruise, who played her partner in fiction. Although in 1987 Nicole Kidman had started dating the Australian actor Marcus Graham, the relationship would end in 1989, and a year later she married Cruise on Christmas night, in a place in the Rocky Mountains, in the state of Colorado. Initially the wedding was kept secret. And there has always been a lot of speculation about the character of that wedding, because of Cruise’s alleged sexual inclinations. The couple adopted two children, Isabella Jane and Anthony Connor, and lived between Los Angeles, New York and Colorado. Return to work with Cruise on ‘A very distant horizon’, directed by Ron Howard, an epic story about Irish emigrants in the New World. Kidman had already achieved fame, and he shows his acting skills and his elegance in the following films, in which he stars with such popular actors as Bruce Willis and Dustin Hoffman in prestigious titles such as ‘Billy Bathgate’ (1991) or ‘Malice’ (1993).

Her career takes a turn when in 1995 she plays a housewife turned television star in ‘All for a dream’, to continue combining openly commercial films with other prestigious ones: ‘Batman Forever’ (nineteen ninety five), ‘Portrait of a lady’ (1996) or ‘The peacemaker’ (1997). And shortly after he debuted in the London theater with the play ‘The Blue Room’, by David Hare, where it is directed by Sam Mendes. In 1999 she did together with her husband ‘Eyes Wide Shut’, which would be the last film by Stanley Kubrick, who knew how to show the complex relationships that the couple was going through by integrating it into the plot of the film. Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise would divorce two years later.

In 2001 he starred ‘Moulin Rouge’ demonstrating that she could sing and dance, and that he would consecrate her into a star in Hollywood and distance her from the image of Tom Cruise’s wife, and that same year she shot in Spain ‘The others’, directed by Alejandro Amenábar, co-produced by Cruise, which manages to climb to third place at the US box office, constituting an important success for Kidman. In 2002 he won the Oscar Best Leading Actress for her portrayal of writer Virginia Woolf in ‘The hours’by Stephen Daldry, which reunited Kidman with Julianne Moore and Meryl Streep.

In 2003 he traveled to Europe again to film under the command of Danish Lars Von Trier ‘Dogville’, the beginning of a trilogy in which the actress does not continue due to her discrepancies with the Danish. On June 25, 2006 he married cwith New Zealand country singer Keith Urban with whom she has had three children. And years before the triumph of the #MeToo movement, the actress, in 2009, would ask for a comprehensive response to the violence suffered by women before the United States Congress. By then she is the highest paid actress in Hollywood. And Kidman takes advantage of it to put money in some films that it interprets. In 2009 he stars ‘Nine’, along with Daniel Day-Lewis and Penelope Cruz, and in 2014 she plays Princess Grace Kelly in ‘Grace of Monaco’.

In her last years she has been a superhero, Atlanna, in ‘Aquaman’, has starred in ‘The Goldfinch’ or has become Angie Dickinson in ‘The Prom’, again with Meryl Streep, and soon we will see her in ‘The Northman ‘, alongside two fashion performers, Alexander Skarsgård and Anya Taylor-Joy (‘ Lady’s Gambit ‘).