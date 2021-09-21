Australian film actress Nicole Kidman has revealed details about her marriage and divorce from her ex-husband, actor Tom Cruise. Her words are quoted by the TV channel Fox News…

The Hollywood couple met while filming Days of Thunder. The artists got married six months after the film was released in 1990 and lived together for more than ten years, after parting in 2001.

Both actors have not previously commented on their divorce, but Kidman decided to discuss the end of the marriage with Cruz, which at one time attracted huge attention of the press. The actress noted that she was young then.

“I think I suggested it. Maybe I’ve become a little more anxious, but I always try to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live like this in this world, ”said the 54-year-old Oscar winner. She emphasized that in her marriage to Cruz, she was often wary and sometimes hurt. According to Kidman, she prefers a warm, rather than a “prickly” approach to the relationship.

“My [нынешний] husband, Keith, says that when he met me he asked, “How is your heart?” And I, apparently, answered: “Open”, “- said the actress.

Earlier, Nicole Kidman talked about the attitude of her husband, country singer Keith Urban, to her filming in sex scenes. During the conversation, she stated that her husband did not mind if she needed to act out a love scene on camera. “My husband is an artist, so he understands everything and doesn’t interfere with the creative process,” Kidman said.