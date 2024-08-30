A wife and her husband have sex. When they finish, they look into each other’s eyes. “I love you,” he says. It takes her a while to reply the same. And as soon as her partner falls asleep, she runs to the computer to masturbate to domination porn and thus have the orgasm she faked earlier. That’s all there is to it. A couple of sequences later, in the company where she is a manager, the lady makes long eye contact with the newly arrived intern. The demands of Babygirlby Halina Reijn, presented today in competition at the Venice Film Festival, are immediately on the table. Nicole Kidman. Antonio Banderas. And the courage to explore —or cross?— the boundaries between consent, repression, power, abuse and sexual freedom. There were those at the Mostra who were shocked. A sign, on the other hand, that the film hit the nail on the head.

The expiration date of love also generates discussions. Nobody knows it. But, at the beginning, it is placed as far away as possible: “Forever.” However, the road to eternity is always full of potholes. It is difficult to reach the goal. Almost impossible to cross it unscathed. Why? Three friendsby Emmanuel Mouret, the other film in competition, brings up all kinds of reasons: a new romance, routine, boredom, a traffic accident, even a coincidence. So the competition today, Friday, tackled unfathomable mysteries such as passion, desire and love. After the screenings, even more existential questions remained. And some cinematic ones were added.

Flags at the entrance to the ‘Babygirl’ gala session on Friday afternoon. Yara Nardi (REUTERS)

There is no room for debate about Kidman’s star status. You only had to listen to the enthusiasm that greeted her arrival in the press room. But it is also clear that she is not afraid to take on complex roles. Or at the risk of controversy. Right on the Lido she shook the seats with Eyes Wide Shutby Stanley Kubrick, with her then husband Tom Cruise, in 1999. And she played an abused woman trapped in a toxic relationship in the series Big Little Lies. But, in Babygirl, Kidman goes one step further: she has never been seen on all fours, licking milk from a small plate like a dog at the feet of her lover. Nor, above all, has she dared to portray a woman determined to follow her impulse to the ultimate consequences. “There is no judgement, each spectator will be able to interpret and make their own,” said Kidman.

Halina Reijn and Nicole Kidman at the morning presentation of ‘Babygirl’. FABIO FRUSTACI (EFE)

She herself acknowledged the difficulty of the character: “This film leaves me very vulnerable, exposed, scared. The filming was very intimate, but now we are giving it to the world. I hope it doesn’t show, but I’m shaking.” She was able to overcome this, among other things, because she was by her side. Halina Reijn. Years ago, at Cannes, Kidman pledged to work more with female directors, to contribute to the fight for equality. And Babygirl She is part of that “effort”. Today she was interested in how many female filmmakers are competing for the Golden Lion (five out of 21) and thanked the Dutch creator for the atmosphere she created on the set: “I knew she wouldn’t exploit me. Just like all of us.” She also summarized in an example the difference that having another woman behind the camera made: “When she said: ‘Ok, let’s work together on that orgasm’, we spoke frankly, and you wouldn’t do that with a man.”

To describe Babygirlat the press conference, were evoked thrillers erotic eighties like Fatal attraction. There, however, women almost always ended up punished. Here is another major change: Reijn intends to liberate them. And that, a priorithe protagonist doesn’t seem imprisoned. A more or less happy marriage, daughters, a giant office. She has achieved success working with robots. But it turns out that she is becoming one of them. She survives, smiles, even loves. All while trying to put out the fire that burns inside her. Until a young boy lights the fuse.

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson, in ‘Babygirl’.

When your sexual drive really catches fire, it threatens to burn everything down. The fear of being fired, of abusing your power, of humiliation. It can even turn your convictions into ashes. a priori more feminist. Or perhaps, as the film suggests, it is just the other way around: freeing oneself in bed, to do it in the world. “We all contain a beast, a black box full of forbidden fantasies that we might never confess to anyone. But women have not had much space to discover it,” Reijn said. The protagonist of Babygirl It contains extreme sex, submission. And, finally, fulfillment. At the expense of everything else. At the height of pleasure. But at the same time, on the edge of the abyss.

So, Babygirl There are plenty of themes to seduce you. And the courage to look at them head on. Only when you forget about it, to focus more on the relationship between the director and the intern, does it falter somewhat. And, among so many nuances, the character of the young man shows intentions and behaviours so clear from the first moment that it is hardly credible. Unless, of course, it is a deliberate metaphor.

Emmanuel Mouret, at the morning presentation of ‘Trois amies’. Louisa Gouliamaki (REUTERS)

“When I was a child, this type of festival had films that could not be made today. They would be heavily criticized because they are politically incorrect. Perhaps we have reached a form of self-censorship. When I read this script I said to myself: ‘There is still someone who thinks differently, with the courage to put it on the screen,’” Banderas celebrated. In Venice, on August 7, 1934, it could be seen in Ecstasy, by Gustav Machatý, the first full-length female nude in the history of cinema. Today, 90 years later, the most disturbing sequences of Babygirl were accompanied by awkward giggles in the seats. It is clear that there is still work to be done. And taboos to be broken. Halina Reijn’s film took the first step: talking about it.

In Three friendson the other hand, the characters talk a lot. About life, relationships, children, guilt or betrayal. The synopsis defines it as an “apparently light comedy”. After the screening, it is worth asking what the adverb refers to. Or why the artistic director of the festival, Alberto Barbera, wanted Mouret’s film “at all costs”, according to the magazine Ciak. The film is very close to the one released in 2020, The things we say, the things we do: They share plot twists, beautiful country houses and even cast members. Plus, of course, the long chats. The difference from the other film of the day is obvious. Babygirl ventures into uncharted territory. Three friends prefers to stay in the comfort zone. How comfortable it is there. Or not?

