Nicole Kidman has done it again. If a little over a year ago she revolutionized social networks with a cover for the magazine perfect in which she worshiped weightlifting, transformed into a muscular athlete, now covers herself with a snake for the Australian version of Vogue. Specifically for his ninth cover with his country's magazine.

Photographed by Steven Klein, wearing a red leather and black lace dress by Gucci and Cartier jewelry, Kidman hugs a black snake that coils around her neck. By her own decision: “I think they are very beautiful,” she says in the interview in which she explains that she herself had the idea of ​​posing with this animal. To surprise and to subvert the public's perception of her. The result is a sensual photo session in which we see her embracing her sexiest side with the same ease with which she caresses her reptile. “Nicole Kidman has killer instincts,” is the title of the publication about a woman who has been setting her own standards for years.

The 56-year-old performer is in full promotion of her latest work, Expats. A six-episode miniseries that premieres today on Prime Video and that, like the success Big Little Lies, It is based on a successful book. Now Kidman plays a woman who loses her son while living in Hong Kong. It is a story of immigration and identities told from the point of view of three imperfect and chaotic American women, full of secrets, lies, ambitions and regrets.

The title is directed by Chinese filmmaker Lulu Wang and continues to meet the goal that Kidman set in 2017 at the Cannes Film Festival, after a conversation with Meryl Streep: to work with a female director at least every 18 months. He has an intense agenda for the next ones: he is filming babygirl, a thriller erotic from director Halina Rejin. He combines it with the production of The Perfect Couple, a series for Netflix directed by Susanne Bier, the Danish filmmaker who was in charge of The Undoing, the miniseries that Kidman and Hugh Grant starred in in 2020. And that's not all, the actress who won the Oscar for The Hours also has the drama pending release Holland, Michigan from director Mimi Cave.

The cover for Vogue It is not the first image in which the interpreter has brought out her most sensual side in recent months. Throughout the promotion of expatriates, Kidman has opted for a very sexy version. For the presentation in Sydney last December we saw her wearing a strapless dress nude from Fendi that blended in with her body and this Sunday she attended the premiere in New York wearing a black Versace dress with a side neckline that left her entire side exposed.