Mexico City.- Actress Nicole Kidman was partying in Paris, where the luxury watch brand Omega had her as a guest of honor to live the “Her Time” experience, alongside some high-profile stars from the world of sports and Hollywood such as Rebel Wilson, Cindy Crawford and Nadia Comaneci, in the middle of the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Oscar winner arrived at the fashion event accompanied by her daughter Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, with whom she walked the red carpet, according to a statement.

Both wore elegant outfits, but Kidman stole glances by wearing a crop top and flared skirt set by Valentino, which she paired with white heels by Charles & Keith, not forgetting to wear a gold Omega De Ville Prestige watch.

The event took place this weekend at Omega House in Paris, the destination where the Olympic Games are being held. The company’s presence at the sporting event is due to its participation as the official timekeeper.

“Timekeeping at the Olympic and Paralympic Games is a task that requires great quality and attention to detail. I am proud that we can reflect that same value in our women’s watchmaking and celebrate it here in Paris, the city of fashion. I am also delighted to share the moment with Nicole, who always styles our watches in such a captivating way…” Omega President and CEO Raynald Aeschlimann said in the release.

Nicole Kidman has been an ambassador for the firm since 2005, becoming one of the brand’s icons ever since.

“I have always loved working with Omega because of the versatility of the brand. Whether it’s women’s watchmaking, the Olympic Games or James Bond, it’s a pleasure to be here in Paris, to experience sport and to be with the brand on such a wonderful occasion,” said the actress.