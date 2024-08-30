Venice, Italy.- The erotic thriller, adapted to the female gaze, returns to the Venice Film Festival with the recognizable face of Hollywood, Nicole Kidman.

This Friday, Babygirl premiered in competition, a film that left its mark on Kidman, as she confessed to Vanity Fair magazine.

Especially for its explicit sex scenes and the trusting relationship she was able to establish with its director, the Dutch Halina Reijn, 49, for whom this is only her third film and her first selection at a major festival. “In my films I have explored many themes through the prism of sexuality,” Nicole Kidman told the magazine.

“I haven’t avoided that or tried to pretend it didn’t exist.”

However, the film presented at Venice marks a milestone, and filming it was “a very strange feeling. It’s something you normally do and reserve for your personal videos. It’s not meant to be seen by everyone!” she confessed. In Babygirl, the 57-year-old Australian-American actress plays a businesswoman married to a theatre director, played by Antonio Banderas. “Sexually unsatisfied in her relationship, she seeks solace in a sadomasochistic relationship with a young intern, for which she risks her career and her family,” described the director of the Mostra, Alberto Barbera, when introducing the film. The young man in question is played by Harris Dickinson, 28, discovered at the Palme d’Or for Unfiltered.