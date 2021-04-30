This April 28, the video clip of “Blonde or brunette”, the third single that Peruvian singer-songwriter Nicole Favre releases in 2021.

Written in collaboration with Bastian and Valdo Vinox, the video clip for the song was directed by Cristian Aguilar, a Mexican filmmaker who has worked with urban artists such as Farruko, Natti Natasha, Sech, Arcangel, Reik and Christian Nodal.

Cristian Aguilar was also in charge of directing the video clip of “Hallucinating you”, the second single that Nicole Favre released in February this year.

In the video for “Blonde or Brunette,” the 23-year-old singer plays two characters. One of these, a detective in charge of verifying the infidelity of the leading man on duty, played by the model Lionel rodriguez, Mister sport Venezuela 2017.

Nicole Favre is one of the Peruvian singers with the greatest international projection, after being captured by the Universal Music label and GTS Management in September 2017. After that, the artist from Lima was included in the year-end album Eterna Navidad: Let’s celebrate, in which Juanes also participated, Alejandro Fernández, Paty Cantú, Kurt, Morat, among others.

“I had to sing ‘Arre Borriquito ‘ with Kalimba and Esteman and ‘Come to sing;, who sings Danna Paola and Gloria Trevi ”, revealed the so-called ‘Princess of Peruvian pop’ in an interview for La República.

