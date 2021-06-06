Peruvian singer-songwriter Nicole Favre presented her fourth single of the year “Dad”, which comes exactly one month after the launch of her previous work “Blonde or Brunette.”

This new production mixes Latin sounds with R&B, in addition, unlike her previous works, the 22-year-old singer is in charge of the concept and choreography of the video clip.

“’Papacito’ is a song that I composed about 2 years ago, literally, the melody occurred to me while I was bathing. I immediately wrote to the producer, Julian Bernal, and we began to produce it, ”explained Nicole Favre through a statement.

The Spanish dancer and tiktoker was also invited to participate in this project, as the protagonist of the video clip. Samuel Lopez, under the direction of Antonio Roma, from Catrina Films.

Likewise, through her Instagram and TikTok account, the Peruvian singer has been encouraging her followers to join the #PAPACITOChallenge, a viral challenge doing the choreography of the song.

With this new job, the pop singer Nicole Favre continues her path towards internationalization after signing, in September 2020, a contract with the label Universal Music Mexico.

“It is a super achievement for me, something I always wanted to achieve. The process was very long, but beautiful. I did not think I would find such good people in this industry in which not everyone has good intentions, “he said in an interview with La República.

Singers, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.