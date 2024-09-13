Nicole Demara’s cosplay from Zenless Zone Zero by Lada Lyumos It’s perfect: the Russian model has a physique that allows her to play a curvy and charming character like the pink-haired Agent without too many problems, and the photos confirm it.

As you may know, in the game Nicole joins some other Agents in a series of missions inside the Hollows, dimensional passages inhabited by powerful and ferocious creatures but also rich in the resources needed for what remains of humanity to survive.

Under the guidance of two skilled Proxies, Wise and Belle, Nicole and her companions find themselves in face increasingly stronger opponents in a battle that will lead them to grow, gradually unlocking new abilities and power-ups essential to achieving victory.