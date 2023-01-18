Mexico. Nicole Chávez, the daughter of former boxer Julio César Chávezis part of the cast in The House of Famous 3, reality show that starts soon through Telemundo.

Julio César shares a photograph of Nicole on his Instagram account and in the text he asks his friends that they are aware of her in the house of celebrities, In addition, she also asks for your support when she is nominated.

“I invite you all to see my shorty, my Nicole, in the house of celebrities and my people in the USA to support her when she is nominated for me,” says the boxer from Sinaloa.

We recommend you read:

“I get into the ring for her”, “This is my champ 100%”, “We will always support her”, “Father-in-law if I go chartering a shot with you and the entire dynasty for Nicole”, “total support” , some friends and fans of Julius Caesar write to him, after reading his request.

Nicole Chavez. Instagram photo

Nicole Chávez has already become known as an actress, He is 24 years old and is part of the celebrities in La casa de los famosos 3, a reality show that begins on January 17, 2023 on Telemundo.

According to information in her biography, Nicole was born on November 4, 1998 and her full name is Nicole Chávez Escobar. She is the only daughter of the great former Mexican boxing champion Julio César Chávez and since she was 10 years old she has been a professional dancer.

Nicole has prepared herself artistically, as she studied performing arts at the Actors Training Center for Television (CEFAT) and at the CEA of Televisa.

He has already had several appearances on television in programs such as Pequeños Gigantes, in 2011, and was part of the cast of the telenovela What happens to my family, during 2021.

We recommend you read:

Nicole Chavez. Instagram photo

Patricia Navidad, Aylin Mujica, Arturo Carmona, Juan Rivera and Yameyry “La Materialista” are other participants along with Nicole in The House of Famous 3.