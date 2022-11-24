After the strong comments that he made Janet Barboza, Nicole Akari did not remain silent and agreed to hold an interview with “Love and Fire” to express her opinion on what happened in “America Today”. This after the América TV figure removed her from the live set.

This Monday, November 21, Nicole Akari visited the set of “America Today” to comment on the clothes of the guests who went to Valeria Piazza’s wedding. The popular “Retoquitos” was one of the figures mentioned, but she did not tolerate criticism and responded badly to the renowned stylist.

Nicole Akari advises Janet Barboza after bad behavior

Through a conversation with “Love and Fire”, Nicole Akari issued strong opinions about the mistreatment she suffered live from Janet Barboza: “She was left very badly, but I preferred to remain silent and not respond to her. All he wanted was to get out. The team walked me outside, apologized again, and obviously Ethel and Brunella apologized live.”

“Let him put down his revolution and learn to behave truly. That he avoid that topic because sometimes the most ‘funny’ person in the world can refine himself” said the fashion consultant.

Ethel Pozo against Janet for firing Nicole Akari

Edson Dávila took advantage of the moment to apologize to the public for the tense moment that was experienced in “América hoy” and Ethel Pozo spoke live after Janet Barboza’s behavior against the fashion consultant: “Ma’am, you’ve been a little naughty, it must be said. Answer us please, because Nicole was treated badly by Akari yesterday. I also told her yesterday: ‘She said so much that she had a leash, that people are free to express their opinion about her…’ ”.

Nicole Akari accuses Janet Barboza of believing herself to be a “diva”

After the unforeseen event that occurred in “America Today”, Nicole Akari expressed her opinion before Janet Barboza and called her a “diva”: “She always enters alone (on the set of ‘America Today’), she enters alone and stops, she doesn’t she greets none of the cameramen, nor does she look at them, she is a good diva”.

Nicole Akari’s opinion of Janet Barboza’s dress

After Valeria Piazza’s controversial wedding, the drivers of “America Today” invited Nicole Akari to qualify the best and worst dressed of the event. The fashion consultant did not hesitate to comment on Janet Barboza: “It seems to me that you have a spectacular body line, I risk my hair a little more, but my shoe and dress cried. I do feel like the dress was too much. But they ripped you off, because it looked cheap.”

Did Janet Barboza arrive on time for Valeria Piazza’s wedding?

As at Ethel Pozo’s wedding, host Janet Barboza did not arrive on time at Valeria Piazza’s event. Through her Instagram stories, the popular “Retoquitos” mentioned that her delay was due to an accident on the road.

“There has been an accident on the Lurín bridge, so the most likely thing – as I told you – is that we will arrive a little late, but once we arrive, we arrive”, Janet narrated.

Who is Nicole Akari?

Nicole Akari is a dressmaker who is often invited to show programs to comment on the looks of Peruvian celebrities. Now, the dressmaker is in the public eye after criticizing Janet Barboza’s dress