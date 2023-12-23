Many MPs send Christmas cards shortly before the holidays. Motifs and texts reveal a lot. And even those who don’t write are saying something. A little exegesis.

NAll Christmas cards have been sent. Or not. Many Germans don't write any more or less than before; instead, they send emails, text messages or photos of the Christmas tree. This development has also left its mark on political Berlin. There, the post office still delivers thousands of Christmas cards from members of the Bundestag to colleagues, officials and journalists. But many wait in vain for the stacks of yesteryear. Office window sills on which proudly displayed cards once stood as tightly packed as mulled wine drinkers at the Christmas market now remain bare and empty like shopping malls on December 25th. Long faces, murmured admissions: “I’ve only written a few this year.”

But not everyone gets fewer Christmas cards than before – politicians in particular, who send a lot of them, report that their inboxes remain consistently high. For example, the SPD foreign politician Michael Roth. His cards have now acquired cult status in the government district. In recent years they have alluded to well-known Christmas films; Last year the motto was “Michel alone at home”, this year it is “Nice presents”.