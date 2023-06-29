Italy eliminated from the Under 21 European Championship. A goal by Botheim, Salernitana’s striker, condemned Paolo Nicolato’s Azzurri, who spoke thus to the microphones of Rai at the end of the game: “We have collected too little in these three matches”.

This is the comment of the Azzurri coach, who probably reached the last game and at the end of a cycle. “We’ll talk about these things when the time is right.” Here is his comment on the match: “In the second half we also played well, there were chances, but with the goal conceded we had to review some situations. Above all, however, we picked up little. This is a short tournament, the episodes have counted, but the performances were not for three points. The players who arrived from the senior national team did well, they are all good level players, as are those of the other teams. Our journey has been great, I’ll talk about the future later.”