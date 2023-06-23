The Under 21 coach embittered after the knockout in the opening match against France: “They are a strong team and it was a difficult match. We offered a good performance, but we can do more”
Bitter debut at the European Championship for Italy Under 21, beaten 2-1 by France. Coach Paolo Nicolato did not hide his bitterness over a knockout which was strongly conditioned by the referee’s mistakes and the absence of the Var: “I find it hard to talk about the match – underlined the Azzurri coach – because it is not possible to see these referees. I have the impression that the episodes have had too much impact. In the management of the episodes we have been unlucky, even if we have lost with a great team”.
Now the Azzurri will face Switzerland and they will no longer be able to make mistakes: “We have to resolve our situation in the group in the next two games. This group is very difficult, but we look ahead aware that we played a good match against an important opponent like France. We can do even better. We didn’t capitalize on the opportunities we had and the episodes count a lot. We deserved a little more”.
