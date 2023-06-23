Bitter debut at the European Championship for Italy Under 21, beaten 2-1 by France. Coach Paolo Nicolato did not hide his bitterness over a knockout which was strongly conditioned by the referee’s mistakes and the absence of the Var: “I find it hard to talk about the match – underlined the Azzurri coach – because it is not possible to see these referees. I have the impression that the episodes have had too much impact. In the management of the episodes we have been unlucky, even if we have lost with a great team”.