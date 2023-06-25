The Italy coach: “In the first half we could have scored even more goals then after the two from Switzerland we suffered mentally. We got out of a difficult situation anyway”
Paolo Nicolato, the Italy Under 21 coach who ended the match against Switzerland with one, is not completely satisfied very painful victorycertainly much more than the 3-0 win in the first half made one think: “A lot of suffering after a great first half in which we could have even scored more goals – comments the blue coach – . In the second half we conceded two goals in six minutes, the The race became mentally difficult and we paid off physically too. We tried to contain it and we succeeded, but it wasn’t a great race.”
goal norway
However, the victory puts Italy back in the running for qualification for the quarter-finals: “Now we have to recover our energy and try to win against Norway. Let’s start again with these three points which were important for us. We have come out of a difficult moment, we were injured and we reacted well. I’m very happy about that,” he concludes.
