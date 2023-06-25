Paolo Nicolato, the Italy Under 21 coach who ended the match against Switzerland with one, is not completely satisfied very painful victorycertainly much more than the 3-0 win in the first half made one think: “A lot of suffering after a great first half in which we could have even scored more goals – comments the blue coach – . In the second half we conceded two goals in six minutes, the The race became mentally difficult and we paid off physically too. We tried to contain it and we succeeded, but it wasn’t a great race.”