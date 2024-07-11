Mexican presenter Paola Salcedo was brutally murdered on the night of June 29 after receiving three bullet wounds to her body, in the midst of circumstances that are being investigated by the authorities. Now, more than 10 days after the crime, Nicolás Vikonis, her ex-partner and father of her son, spoke for the first time about the situation.

The woman was known in the world of football for her work as a sports programme host and her family relationship with personalities in the area, which gave her great fame in the media. Paola was also Sister of footballer Carlos Salcedo and ex-partner of Uruguayan Nicolás Vikonis, with whom she had a son in 2020.

Uruguayan Vikonis spoke out

They were very difficult weeks

Until now, Vikonis had not spoken out or spoken publicly in relation to the murder of his ex-partner Paola Salcedo, who is also the mother of his son Luka.

However, after signing with Liverpool Football Club of Uruguay, the man gave an interview with a local radio station in which he spoke about what is coming next for his career and his family.

Initially, Vikonis told the microphones of Sport 890 that this new contract that you just signed a difficult moment arrivesalthough he is excited to return to a team in Uruguay’s Professional Football, after having made a career in Mexican clubs. It is also known that Vikonis visited Colombia during his time with Millonarios and Patriotas.

The FGJEM has begun the search for the person responsible for this tragic event. Photo:X: @paO_salcedo Share

What Vikonis said about the murder of Paola Salcedo

“I haven’t played in Uruguay since 2011. Physically I’m in very good shape. Last year I played 100 percent of the minutes,” he said about his career.

Then he specified that “On a personal level, these were very difficult weeks”.

“It’s going to be a long process, one day at a time. I hope the truth is found and that my son knows what happened to his mother,” she added to the aforementioned media outlet regarding the crime of Paola Salcedo.

On the other hand, he stated that, in dialogue with Luka’s maternal grandparents, they decided that the little one accompanies him and travels with him to Montevideowhere they hope to find a “very favorable” atmosphere for their growth.

She also said that the child is “calm”, perhaps due to his young age (four years old), which is why he is still not very clear about his mother’s death or the circumstances in which it occurred.

There are two captured

The clues and other preliminary investigative acts, such as the collection of interviews and video recordings from security cameras, allowed the Prosecutor’s Office and the Police to establish that the alleged perpetrators would be Miguel Angel alias El Peca’ and Jose Ivan ‘N’.

Miguel Angel “N” alias “El Pecas” and Jose Ivan “N” Photo:Edomex Prosecutor’s Office Share

Miguel Ángel ‘El Pecas’ would have been the one who fired the weapon against Paola, since it is believed that he “boarded a motorcycle without license plates, a Vento brand, black with red trim and a wing-shaped badge on the license plate holder, which was driven by the other suspect identified as José Iván, the Prosecutor’s Office of that country reported.

