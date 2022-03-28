Nicolas Vaporidis: here is finally the mystery of why he wears shaved hair

Nicolas Vaporidis explained on Why Yes is shaved hair. Now that the spotlights of the GF Vip house are officially off until the next edition, the public can devote themselves to another reality show always signed by Mediaset: L’Isola Dei Famosi conducted by Ilary Blasi. Among the participants, as usual, prominent names appear in the panorama of the small and large screen.

In particular, the curiosity of the public was aroused by Nicolas Vaporidis, who landed in Honduras with a very different aspect to what viewers were used to. Nicolas he recently arrived on the island but he has already had way of confront with his adventure companions.

The actor has also already arrived at the clash with one of the other castaways: Floriana Seconds. The woman had it accused of being privileged given that, again in his opinion, Vaporidis would have brought a cell phone with him to the hotel, an act absolutely forbidden.

Without being scrupulous, Floriana immediately called him an infamous, giving life to the clash. Life as a castaway, for Nicolas, seems to be quite difficult also due to the high temperatures. In fact, the actor always wears one bandana for avoid burning your head.

In his appearances in the cinema and on the small screen, the actor appeared with the usual penetrating gaze and a thick hair. His fans of him were certainly baffled to learn that now there is nothing left of those beautiful curls.

In fact, Vaporidis arrives on the island completely shaved, with a smooth head and, on the other hand, a thick beard. What happened to Nicolas’ flowing hair? Quickly said: simply, the actor has lost them, as happens to many men over the years.

This was revealed by Vaporidis himself, who had noticed a worrying fall since he was married to Giorgia Surina. In an interview with the radio Club 91 microphones, the actor had jokingly admitted: “A trauma, a mourning complete with a ceremony attached”.