The words of the actor: “I tell you why after L’Isola I went back to being an innkeeper”

In an interview with the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’, Nicolas Vaporidiswinner of the last edition ofIsland of the Famous, explained the reason for his return to London immediately after the victory of the reality show. For the uninitiated, the actor runs an Italian restaurant in the English capital. After returning from Honduras, Nicolas Vaporidis decided to return to his beloved ‘Taverna Trastevere’.

In recent days Nicolas Vaporidis gave an interview to the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’. During the interview, the actor recalled his experience in Honduras and also revealed the reasons that led him to return to his beloved London where the actor runs a restaurant.

‘Taverna Trastevere’ is the name of the place that Nicolas Vaporidis has decided to open in the English capital, precisely at Clapham Junction, in south London. The winner of the last edition of theIsland of the Famous told the birth of the project. These were his words:

I came here for the first time at 18, after graduation, to gain experience, improve my language, understand what to do with my life. Like all my peers back then, the first step was to walk into a restaurant and ask if there was work for me. I was welcomed by the manager, an Italian from Rome, like me, Alessandro Grappelli. First he started me cutting bread.

And, continuing, Nicolas Vaporidis he said:

That same evening, at the end of the shift, he said to me: “I like you. Why don’t you stay that we need people like you? ”. The next day I called my mother and told her that I would postpone the return trip. Not a few weeks, but months. In the end, 22 years have passed and although I continue to go back and forth with Italy to manage my acting career, London remains my headquarters, even now that I have to go to Brazil to shoot a new film and then return to Europe. during production breaks.

Finally, the actor concluded: