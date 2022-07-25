The social snapshot has gone viral and is making its way around the web

After the victory of the last edition ofIsland of the Famous, Nicolas Vaporidis is back to being talked about. In these last hours, in fact, the actor’s name is occupying the main gossip pages for a shot that he shared on social media and that immediately went viral. The former castaway has decided to come out with his girlfriend.

Nicolas Vaporidis finally comes out and shows everyone his fiancée. It must be said that the actor has always tried to keep a certain reserve regarding his private life, even if during his adventure at theIsland of the Famous some information about his love life had leaked.

Ali she is the girl who hit the spot in the heart of Nicolas Vaporidis. There is not much information about her, even if on some occasions in Honduras the actor confided in his travel companions about her sentimental situation. In the last few hours, the former castaway has shared an Instagram stories that portrays him together with his better half.

Nicolas Vaporidis comes out with Ali, the words of the actor about his love story

In a recent interview, the winner of theIsland of the Famous he decided to open his own heart and to talk about the bond that binds him to Ali to whom he dedicated some very sweet words. In this regard, the actor stated:

It is a relationship that I have never had with others, before I was not capable of it. Ali is one of those people who helped me become the most sincere version of me, therefore more pleasant. When you meet a person who allows you to be yourself, valuing who you are, you have to hold on to them. And so I will do with her.

The words of the actor confirmed the birth of a serious love story and that has all the bases for a love solid and long-lasting.