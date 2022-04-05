Peace made between Nicolas Vaporidis and Vladimir Luxuria on the Island of the Famous.

During the week there was a lot of talk about the offense made by Nicolas Vaporidis to Vladimir Luxuria. The actor during a quarrel with the columnist of the Isola dei Famosi had addressed him talking to him in the male.

A phrase that offended Vladimir a lot, who in recent days said she was still ready to accept Nicolas’s apology even though she remains convinced that he used the masculine on purpose.

And so yesterday in the episode came the apologies of Nicolas Vaporidis.

“I want to apologize if I disrespect you. It was not my intention. I think you are one of the greatest exponents of gender identity. I’m really sorry “ – he said.

And Vladimir accepted them. “You said something that offended me” – began the columnist, who then added: “But I accept the apology and let’s move on”.

The offending sentence was said during a dispute over the nomination of Clemente Russo and Laura Maddaloni. Nicolas said he was sorry for their elimination because believing them strong, his intention was to send Carmen Di Pietro away with her son Alessandro.

Instead, televoting surprisingly decreed their exclusion.

“Clemente and Laura hit each other from morning to night, build huts, go fishing, try to build a reality show that is not reduced to squabbles, the fight for a piece of coconut, to make us look like miserable people because that’s how we pass and this interests you “ – Nicolas had said.

Vladimir replied piqued: “Turn down the feathers“. And at that point the actor turned to her in the male before being immediately stopped.

“Dear Vladi, you from the top of your academy …”. “Meanwhile, say ‘dear’ Vladi, if we want to talk about respect” – Vladimir’s response.