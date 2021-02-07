With the return to classes counting down, the Minister of Education of the Nation, Nicolás Trotta, made clear the government’s position on the issue: “For us, the average to apply would be half the days at school and the other half at home“, said.

In addition, he admitted that said start-up will be from February 17 and “in a staggered manner”, according to the jurisdiction: “There are schools that may have a full return, which are rural ones because they have plenty of space and the established protocols can be respected.” explained.

“Most of our schools indicate that one part will have presence and another will not continued the national official. And there will be alternation between one and the other to have a careful presence. This is the system that we are going to have to live with until we overcome the pandemic. But that will be defined by each jurisdiction, “he clarified in statements to the news channel A24.

The Minister of Education specified that “there is two models that will be worked on: one, of weekly blocks, which is the one defined by Santa Fe and Córdoba. That is, one week at school and the next at home; with a homework project to do during the week you are at home. And there is another model that raises alternation, daily. “

“The 24 educational jurisdictions are the ones that have to decide what to do at all times and will depend on the health situation and also on the comforts that each establishment has. Argentina cannot be taken as a whole“, he indicated.

Some colleges are known they already design the bubbles and they plan strategies. Others only reported the start dates of the school year, but it was not specified how the organization will be. The 17th will begin in the City of Buenos Aires, Jujuy, Santiago del Estero and Santa Fe. However, there is a large portion of the country that will begin in early March.

Trotta is in isolation due to having had close contact with a positive case in one of their meetings. And even though the first swab was “negative”, the official is waiting for the result of a second test to resume his schedule.

“We still have important meetings to define the systems. I had to postpone meetings in La Pampa and with Axel Kicillof in the Province of Buenos Aires that were rescheduled for next week. This will happen if the second test is negative. The same, to meet this Monday with Rodríguez Larreta for Capital Federal, “he confirmed.

