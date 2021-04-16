The Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, signed the decree of Alberto Fernández that formalizes the new restrictions due to the second wave of coronavirus.

The standard, published at 0 hour this Friday, has the rubrics of the whole Cabinet, which accompany that of the President. The curiosity is that Trotta had been diametrically against the suspension of classes and there was talk throughout the day that for that reason he would have resigned.

This Wednesday, they ran all kinds of rumors about his resignation, although a high official source assured Clarín that Trotta “did not present his resignation and said that he will not present it.”

Even the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, came out to deny this version in communication with the program “Factor UV” of FM La Patriada.

“I totally reject the resignation. Nicolás did a task throughout the last year, permanently adapting all the curricula and the need for the administration of education in a federal country where has to articulate with the provinces and the City of Buenos Aires. And they have been demanding a very good performance from the minister, “he said.

Is that the official got politically damaged after stating this Wednesday that “the restrictions should not begin with the closure of schools as a first measure” and, a few hours later, Alberto Fernández imposed, among other measures, the virtual modality of classes from Monday and for 15 days in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires.

Trotta made his remarks after the Ministers of Education of the 24 jurisdictions met in the framework of the Federal Council of Education, to ratify the need to prioritize the school in the current context, as well as the continuity of face-to-face classes.

So convinced was he that his press team produced a statement that was titled precisely his statement. That way, little internal dialogue was evident which led him to not be aware of the details of the presidential decree.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education Last week presented a national survey that showed that infections do not occur in schools, based on data uploaded by teachers from some 6,000 schools across the country on the “Take Care of Schools” platform implemented by the national portfolio.

Since the face-to-face classes started they got infected 0.12% of enrolled students nationwide and 0.79% of teachers.

On the other hand, expectations are growing for the meeting that Fernández and the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta will have this Friday, who maintains his intention to continue with face-to-face assistance to schools.

If the City decides to leave the schools open, will Trotta be the best person to come out and defend the official position or we will have to look for a new figure?

