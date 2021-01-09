The Minister of Education Nicolás Trotta supported this Saturday the Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero, who on Friday had assured that “if we want the boys and girls to return to the classrooms in March, we have to be extremely careful today.”

“Our objective is that in the month of March we have face-to-face classes in all the schools in the country,” he said. But, he added that for this to happen the careful that people have now, during the summer. “This is what the Chief of Staff raised if we want to take care of the school in terms of the intentionality of its presence we have to maximize all care in other aspects of life and it is part of the decision that our government has adopted and the message that we want to multiply in each of the jurisdictions. “

The official said that since February teachers will begin to apply the vaccine against Covid-19 and assured that the objective of starting classes in 14 provinces for March 1 is maintained. “We want to the presence is the computer of the education system in 2021 “, he assured.

The minister said that starting next week they will have meetings with all the Ministers of Education to finish defining vaccination guidelines and strategies with each of the provinces.

Trotta did not reveal what percentage of teachers will be vaccinated by March 1. “Our commitment is speed up the progress (of vaccination) as much as possible also establishing certain priorities within the teachers themselves. We are talking to more than 1,300,000 people in different parts of Argentina, “he explained to give an idea of ​​the dimension of the task that means to immunize teachers in such a short time.

Regarding an eventual opposition from the teachers’ unions To begin with face-to-face classes, the minister informed that from Monday he will begin meetings in all the provinces (Salta, Jujuy and Tucumán initially) working with the governors and trade union organizations “so that we mark that path of presence. We have to recover the learnings that were truncated from 2020 and the subjective impact of the pandemic on children, “he said.

