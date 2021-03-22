Prevention in the classroom, on the eve of a possible second wave of coronavirus in the country, remains a matter of debate. After the City raised its intention to make some protocols more flexible in the schools, the Minister of National Education, Nicolás Trotta, went out to the crossing and warned that the current situation requires “sustaining care.”

In dialogue with The Uncover RadioThe minister stressed that there was no formal request from the Buenos Aires government and insisted: “With protocols we were able to return to classes and we are being able to sustain it, but it is a day to day”.

“There was no notification from the City Government of its willingness to modify the protocols. I asked the secretary of the Federal Council of Education to contact the City, to which they suggested that there was a communication error” Trotta began.

“It is not a change of protocol, they were simply raising the possibility of eating in the cafeterias in schools, that the boys can bring food, something that is happening in other jurisdictions. And the fact of regulating some moments where boys with distancing in the free spaces they can take off the chinstraps for a few minutes, “he added.

After highlighting that the use of chinstrap “is still in force,” the minister warned that any discussion on the protocols will take place in the Federal Council of Education. “If the epidemiological reality improves over time, it will be possible to analyze making some decisions, but we are in a situation of sustaining all the care,” he emphasized.

In his analysis, however, Trotta celebrated the good response of the presence in this first month of classes: “The school has not demonstrated contagion so far within the establishment. Yes, positive cases have been detected, but contagion has not been demonstrated within from school”.

His explanation and analysis responds to the sayings of his Buenos Aires counterpart, Soledad Acuña, who had assured that they are evaluating introducing changes in the protocols to add more hours and students in schools.

“We would like to continue working on the path of eliminating the distance so that all the boys enter the classrooms. Many studies showed that with the use of the chinstrap, ventilation and hygiene, the distance is not so necessary,” said the official in dialogue with All News.

In addition, Acuña pointed out that they are evaluating the opening of bars and kiosks in educational institutions.

