In the midst of the conflict between the national government and the Buenos Aires administration over school attendance, the Minister of Education of the Nation, Nicolás Trotta, warned this Saturday that “the most extreme wing” of Together for Change is “pressuring” the head of Government of the City, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta towards “an instance of political speculation“.

“Unlike in 2020, when those who occupy positions of responsibility at the head of the executive powers, regardless of the political party, we assumed a common view; today it seems to me that Together for Change, the most extreme wing, is pressuring Larreta to an instance of political speculation“Trotta emphasized.

Speaking to CNN Radio, the national official said: “I do not know if it is rebellion, each one can define it as they see fit. I would not put it in those terms, I would put it on the irresponsibility and speculation“.

“The difference we have with Larreta is that Larreta does not observe the depth of the problem that we are going through, the saturation of the health system, “said the Minister of Education.

For the Minister of Education of the Nation, the AMBA needs measures that are difficult to take. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami.

In this sense, Trotta affirmed that the national Executive is “very concerned” with education, and stressed: “What is the difference we have with the City Government? depth of the health crisis and epidemiological that we have in this Metropolitan region “.

“The Metropolitan region, from the point of view of our Government, needs complex, difficult measures, measures that also from the perspective of some people can have political cost, but that does not lead to us not assuming them, “he emphasized.

In addition, the national official explained that the indicators “show that the school is a space of low risk, not zero risk“, and added:” The infections occur outside the classroom, but with greater circulation, the cases that we are detecting at school also increase. “

“Lhe school is a space with a low risk of contagion, we build it from the evidence that each of the schools upload. Unfortunately, on that national platform (Caring Schools) the only jurisdiction that has not uploaded the information [de contagios] is the City of Buenos Aires, despite the fact that we reiterate it as a request in several opportunities, “Trotta fired.

Regarding the world situation, the minister pointed out: “European cities compared to indicators such as those of the AMBA adopted much more restrictive measures than those that we are passing through, even with the last DNU that was signed last night. “

“It is incomprehensible that a political force that looks so much abroad, to other countries, questions measures that they do not attempt against freedom. These are measures that other countries have taken, even some more rigid, to achieve health care, “he said.

Finally, he assured that the last two weeks of application of the restrictive measures “made it possible to flatten the curve, not reduce it, but on a very high plateau.”

“Given the number of cases, it is necessary keep restrictions. We want to do everything possible to recover the presence in this territory as soon as possible. Now, in more than 20 provinces we have presence, “he concluded.

The position of the City Government

The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, led a press conference this Friday to inform that he will adopt the restrictions established by the national government against the second wave of the coronavirus, but will keep schools open.

Regarding the classes, the Buenos Aires president indicated that a mixed system will be adopted to maintain presence in classrooms, adding: “We are going to take some measures to continue maintaining presence, reducing circulation, especially in public transport.”

As two weeks ago, in the City they expect support from the Justice, although this time from the Supreme Court, the highest court. The favorable opinion signed by the attorney Eduardo Casal, who considered that the DNU of the Government to suspend face-to-face classes in the City is unconstitutional, represents an endorsement that, although it is not binding for the Court, serves as a favorable antecedent to Buenos Aires interests.

