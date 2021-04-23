In the midst of the political and judicial struggle between the Nation and the City for the presence in schools, the Minister of Education of the Nation, Nicolás Trotta, affirmed that the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, “is late for many of the decisions “, Y He accused him of “not being aware of the seriousness” of the pandemic.

“Larreta is late for many of the decisions, seems unaware of the seriousness of the issues. It is part of the concern of our President (Alberto Fernández) “, highlighted Trotta.

Speaking to Futurock, the Minister of Education warned that “time will establish the responsibility you have the communal chief in the growth of cases “of coronavirus, and pointed out:” These data are consolidated due to the irresponsibility of not complying with the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (established by the President) in the territory of the City. “

News in development.

AFG