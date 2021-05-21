The City of Buenos Aires decided to totally suspend classes during the three working days that the strict confinement ordered by President Alberto Fernández will have until May 30, in a measure that received strong criticism from the national ruling party.

This Friday it was the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, who said that “it is not understood” the decision of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta that school days are recovered in December and that there is no virtuality next week.

“Horacio Rodriguez Larreta’s decision to suspend classes is not understood. All the provinces except CABA have non-contact classes from Wednesday to Friday, “the official questioned.

In statements to The Uncover radioTrotta said that “the City is not complying with the current DNU and also not complying with the consensus among all the provinces.”

“The City itself claimed to have a non-attendance scheme in secondary schools, we have to be clear,” he said.

In this context, the minister warned that the harsh restriction measures announced on Thursday by Alberto Fernández they could continue beyond May 30.

“It would be healthy for the City, like the rest of the jurisdictions and having the best access to connectivity, to have the capacity to respond to all students because there is already a lot of uncertainty ahead due to epidemiological variables. It is not that this is going to be resolved in nine days. In nine days we will see how we are. We must be responsible, “he lashed out.

As announced by the national government, from this Saturday there will be a strict confinement until May 30, with strong restrictions on movement as well as non-essential activities.

Schools will be closed for three days in the City. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami.

In this framework, the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, announced that Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week will not be taught, either in person or virtually, and that those three days will be recovered at the end of the year.

“We made the decision to run the school calendar. On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week, the boys will not have classes and those three days will be recovered in person from December 20 to 22” revealed Larreta when making the announcement.

“As I always said, the last thing that closes are schools, and we are closing all activities in closed spaces,” he said Thursday to justify his decision, but reaffirmed his “commitment that the first thing that will open are schools ”.

“We have told Larreta, it is not a matter of desire to be present, but to attend to epidemiological and health variables to take care of the educational community and all Buenos Aires”, Trotta criticized this Friday.

