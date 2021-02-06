With only a few weeks left before the return to face-to-face classes in the country’s main districts, the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, assured that face-to-face classes will be “cared for”, with compliance with protocols, which will begin “on the dates that determined each jurisdiction “and confirmed that they expect vaccinate 1,450,000 teachers and non-teachers in three months.

“According to the day set by each of the jurisdictions, classes are returning with a careful presence, with the characteristics of each modality and territory “, said Trota in dialogue with the program” Foja Cero “of radio La Red. And he added that the care implies compliance with the protocols that were approved in July last year and that set the physical distancing of a meter and a half within the classroom, staggered admission, ventilation in the classroom, the use of masks and disinfection.

Asked about the objections of some unions, Trotta responded: “There are tensions in some jurisdictions in particular, but what we have raised since last year is that the vaccine is not the condition for presence but the protocols. And we confirmed it from the return to the presence that began on August 10 in San Juan. “

“When the doses arrive in an adequate number, we will be able to start the vaccination process of 1,450,000 teachers and not teachers of all educational levels, from initial to higher university “, remarked Trotta. And interviewed in” Sábado early “, radio MiterHe added that they hope to start this month in a process that they estimate will take about three months.

“The return implies alternation between presence and non-presence. We are not only looking for distancing within the classroom, but not to oversaturate the use of public transport. And the work that Minister (Mario) Meoni is doing, mainly in medium and large cities, is to strengthen [los servicios] in the school schedule, which will also be staggered, “said Trotta.

Trotta explained that in the province of Buenos Aires and in 13 other provinces the classes begin in person on March 1. And he detailed: “We have provinces like Santa Fe and Córdoba that have established weekly block mode: a week at school and another week working from home with a pedagogical proposal that takes place in the previous week “

Regarding the school calendar, the minister indicated that they have no thought modify dates planned for winter holidays.

