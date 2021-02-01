After a complex year, crossed by the closure of schools and virtual classes in the midst of the pandemic, the Minister of National Education, Nicolás Trotta, confirmed this Monday that the school year will begin with students in classrooms “at least” three times a week, such as Clarín advanced.

This is one of the agreements he reached after talking with the provinces and unions, although he assured that there will be strict protocols, with the use of masks, social distancing and staggered income, among other items.

“Our goal is for each student to have face-to-face classes at school at least three days a week,” he said in dialogue with Radio Miter.

In this sense, the minister stressed that it is not a “re-linking” with the school but with regular classes, as the opposition has been claiming since last year.

A back-to-school photo at School District 8, School No. 7, Ayohuma Girls, located in Parque Chacabuco.

“It is important that the student repeat the usual day, not that they go two hours. If you have a single day, the day you have to go, go all day. They are not educational re-linking activities, they are classes with an alternate system of face-to-face and non-face-to-face attendance, “he explained.

To make the return to the classroom effective and comply with the protocols designed in the Federal Council of Education, which would be revalidated and adjusted on February 12, the minister emphasized coordinating the work with the Transportation area.

“We are going to strengthen public transport during peak hours and stagger admission to decongest transport and that there are no massive movements at the school door, “he said.

Trotta, who in the next few days will end his tour around the country to hear the plans of the governors of the 24 districts, is making progress on the draft of a “national” protocol to establish control and flexibility schemes.

This week he will meet with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the head of the City Government, the first district that plans to re-implement face-to-face, on February 17.

AFG