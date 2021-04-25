In the midst of the controversy over the face-to-face classes, the Minister of Education of the Nation, Nicolás Trotta, asked to put aside the differences in the middle of the second wave of the coronavirus. However, he was very critical of the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, whom he accused of not take responsibility in managing the pandemic.

The minister explained that the Government is “looking at the world to see what the best response is at this difficult time” and remarked that “the City of Buenos Aires is the second jurisdiction that vaccinated the least to teachers “against the coronavirus.

“When the President suspended the face-to-face classes my children were sad too“Trotta said, but asked to see beyond that.

Regarding the rumors of a resignation after the DNU that ordered the closure of the schools in the AMBA, the official said: “We had different views, as in any working group. There was debate, but that was settled by the President’s decision.”

Nicolás Trotta asked for support for Alberto Fernández and criticized Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. Photo Andrés D’Elia

In this regard, he added that Alberto Fernández has a “look of long concern” about the pandemic: “Unfortunately, every day it is confirmed “.

Trotta also recalled that presence is not defined by his portfolio, but by “the epidemiological area.” In addition, he made a called to the entire political arc.

He assured that “it is time to empathize and put yourself in the place of the other” and asked: “Let’s put aside the differences and let us follow the decisions of the President. “

Criticism of Larreta and the opposition

For the national official, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta is being “pulled by the most extreme expressions of the opposition” and did not assume “responsibility” for managing the pandemic in the City.

He assured that “politics and public function come with the burden of responsibility, and that comes with the need to make decisions that for a sector of society may seem difficult. “

Nicolás Trotta criticized Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. Photo Luciano Thieberger

In that sense, he referred to the position of the head of the City Government against the suspension of face-to-face classes.

“If he wants to prioritize open gyms, open schools, recreational spaces, work spaces, bars seem pre-endemic and he does not control, he ends overflowing into an epidemiological reality “Trotta pointed out.

“By pressure or mistake, Larreta does not make the decision to address the problems of the metropolitan area, “he continued in dialogue with Radio 10.

And he clarified: “Larreta is the continuity of Macri in the city”.

Trotta also targeted former President Macri and PRO chief Patricia Bullrich. “They put pressure on the Head of Government,” he said about his influence.

And he added that, in this context, Larreta “did not have the courage to explain why he did not respect the ruling” that ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes.

With information from Télam

