With the aim of continuing to advance in the design of the process to reopen schools in March, the Minister of Education of the Nation, Nicolás Trotta, held a meeting with the representative of Unicef ​​Argentina, Luisa Brumana and the Unesco team. In this way, it seeks to combine the evidence built by the international community and the Argentine experience back to the classroom during 2020 in more than half of the country’s provinces.

“The planning for the safe return to presence is being carried out taking into account the international evidence to implement actions and criteria that allow guaranteeing the right to education of Argentine children and young people in times of exceptionality,” said Trotta, who found in San Juan as part of the itinerary of a series of meetings with the governors of the 23 provinces of Argentina and the City of Buenos Aires.

The official also reaffirmed that the coronavirus vaccine “it is not an indispensable condition” to guarantee the presence and that the permanence in the classrooms will be gradual as long as it is done in a “careful and safe” way.

I met with the team of @UNICEFargentina and @UNESCO to continue working together in the process of opening our schools. We are designing strategies that will help us guarantee the right to education of children and young people in these times of exceptionality. – Nicolás Trotta (@trottanico) January 18, 2021

Facing the start of the 2021 school year, Trotta denied that at first the presence of students in schools is 100%, and replied that it will only be done when a “safe and careful presence” can be guaranteed.

“The challenge we have is to guarantee a safe presence in our educational system, it is part of the agenda that we present to the governors,” said the minister.

In that sense, he pointed out that the objective of the national government is to regain normality throughout this year hand in hand with the “growing vaccination process.”

Trotta confirmed that the vaccination of 1,300,000 teachers will begin in February and that in the next few days it will be defined how non-teaching personnel will be included in this plan.

Regarding how the vaccination strategy will be, he specified that this week the order of how they will be immunized will be defined but that it will begin with those who have a “more physical link” with their students, such as those in special education, kindergarten and the first three years of primary school.