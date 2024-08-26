At 74, Isabel was carried away by the plot of what seemed like a romantic novel. She felt alone. Two years earlier, her husband had died of cancer. And then he appeared, Nicolasto turn her life upside down and stir her heart. He contacted her on the social network Instagram and dragged her into a torrent of conversations on WhatsApp until the early hours of the morning, in which he made her see how “wonderful” she was, promised her eternal love and, above all, shared with her increasingly pressing financial problems that could jeopardize their romance and his incipient visit to Barcelona.

The enchantment lasted four months, between November 2023 and January 2024. It could have lasted a few more if Isabel’s children (fictitious name) had not warned her that such a thing Nicolas did not exist; that the gentleman The 48-year-old Frenchman with blue eyes, a muscular body and grey hair was just an Internet profile. A fictional character who, with a soap opera-like tone and involving her in increasingly surreal stories, managed to steal 22,000 euros from her.

Nicolasthe scammer or scammers hiding behind this profile, used the photograph of a real person: the Italian actor and television presenter Flavio Montrucchio, whom this newspaper has tried to contact without success. Unwittingly, Montrucchio’s photo served as bait to fabricate a relationship with Isabel and, as this newspaper has been able to verify, with other women in emotionally fragile situations, widows or separated, of advanced age, who feel alone and are open to an unexpected call of love.

The conversations that Isabel had with Nicolas have not been sufficient for a Barcelona court to investigate the complaint for fraud filed by the woman. Ashamed before her family and saddened by the loss of the person she considered her lover, the victim first declared that she had given the money voluntarily and that Nicolas He had made a declaration of debt (in reality, a crude document with a Malian flag on it). Later, the Mossos d’Esquadra asked the judge to be able to access the bank documents. However, the magistrate refused and closed the case without further ado.

EL PAÍS has had access to the entire conversation between the false lovers; hundreds of pages of an unbalanced love story, because on one side of the scale there were only tricks, calculations and economic interest (probably with the help of computers) and on the other there were real feelings, emotions that were growing on the surface, fears and precautions. This newspaper has also had access to bank documents of the transfers, which ended up in the accounts of four different women in Spain. These women are, presumably, front men for the plot.

His accounts show strange behaviour. One of them, Emilia V.’s, receives a minimum pension of 1,040 euros, until at one point it starts to have a surprising activity: dozens of deposits arrive, some of thousands of euros, from women, always with the same concept (“family assistance” or “family aid”) and commissions charged for withdrawals of money abroad. Among these transfers are those of Isabel, but also those of many other women, possible victims who have not yet come to light.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

Four months of romantic novel

“How are you? I hope you remember me,” he writes. Nicolas On November 23, 2023, after having hunted Isabel on Instagram and having managed to exchange phone numbers. It is he who takes the initiative at the beginning. Every morning, first thing in the morning, he says good morning to her; he wants to know what she is doing at each moment; he asks her to talk at night to be more relaxed… And he sends her studio photos of the beautiful Montrucchio, with his aquamarine eyes and his perfect smile. There are grammatical errors, repetitions of romantic clichés without much sense and surreal scenes, like when Nicolas He asks her what kind of man she likes and he answers himself: “Only the one whose heart is full of love.” Perplexed, Isabel says: “I didn’t write that.”

The woman is neither naive nor does she fall headlong into the trap. On the contrary, she is cautious. “I don’t know anything about you, I only know you from Instagram.” She even firmly resists the first signs of what will be a constant in hundreds of hours of written conversation: emotional blackmail. Like the screen of a smartphonehe demands constant attention. And he gets angry when he doesn’t get it: “Tell me you don’t want to talk to me anymore and I’ll delete your number.” “I’m doing things on the street, don’t control me,” she replies. But little by little she succumbs to the sugary flattery of Nicolaswhich delves into her most personal sphere and brings out her fragility. “I am coming out of a difficult and sad situation. In January it will be two years since my husband passed away. Lung cancer. These years have been hard, getting used to being alone…”

Nicolas He overwhelms her with his delicate verbiage. He introduces himself as a tax agent for car exports and the owner of “an antique shop in Paris.” An “honest and faithful” man who loves her beyond measure and wants to spend the rest of his days with her. Apparently jealous, he cynically warns her against Internet scams: “Surely someone will be able to contact you because there are so many scammers on the net these days.” With so much attention and kind words, she begins to feel “special,” pampered by “a gentleman.” And then, when the bond is already established, he launches himself more and more boldly into his goal: to empty her bank account.

On December 8th (two weeks later) he tells her “bad news”. His godfather has just died in Mali just as he was waiting for him to give him a huge sum of money from the sale of some cars. He has to travel there. He informs Isabel of all his arrangements. But the bank in the African country asks him for a commission of 25,000 euros to “unblock” an account with 7.2 million. He does not have that money. And he asks Isabel for it with the promise that he will return it when he returns to France. Nicolas He is very persistent. He sends loving messages while exploiting his feelings of guilt (“for the love of God, don’t let me down”) and invites him to ask for a loan: “I need you, I need those 25,000 euros.”

Isabel is overwhelmed. She still resists. She hesitates (“I don’t see it clearly at all”) and asks him not to pressure her. But she begins to break down. She already dreams about him, she can’t get him out of her head. And she agrees because “above everything,” including money, “there are people.” “I hope I’m not wrong,” she prophesies. And she sends him a first transfer, for 800 euros, to an account in a Spanish bank in the name of a woman: Victoria S. As a concept, she tells him Nicolasyou must indicate “family assistance”. It has been three weeks since they have started the relationship. When the formalities are done, the virtual boyfriend shows his gratitude and promises to reward her and, above all, to go see her soon.

That bait (the possibility of arranging a personal meeting) and more photos of the Italian presenter will serve him well. Nicolas to obtain seven more transfers, for a total of 22,000 euros. The man’s alleged misfortunes in Mali grow, as does Isabel’s commitment, increasingly overwhelmed by the promise of an unparalleled love. First he asks her for money for the return plane ticket because he is “stuck at the airport.” “Once in France I would transfer all your money to you and go to meet you in Spain. I’m going to make you the happiest woman in the world.” Isabel is nervous, but the harassment is such (the conversations are daily) that she agrees.

When you are about to board the plane, Nicolas He is arrested for having bought (and not declared) a necklace for Isabel. “If you don’t see me online, it means I’m in jail.” She pays for his release. Later, he has a confrontation with his godfather’s family, who demand their share of the fictitious family fortune. He asks for more money to unblock the accounts, sends her a false acknowledgement of debt and offers her “30%” of his fortune, which she rejects.

The story ends abruptly on January 29, 2024. “My son has discovered the transfers, please pay me my money. He told me that this is a scam. I told him that I trust you completely.” Nicolas remains unperturbed: “I swear to God that you will have all your money.” Isabel no longer writes anything else. In the last message, he still addresses her: “Love.” But there is no more of that. Like the relationship, the number of Nicolas (a company phone) no longer exists, “it does not belong to any client.”

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter