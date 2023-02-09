Last September, Margaret of Denmark decided to withdraw the title of princes from the children of her second son, Joaquín. Since January 1 of this year, the descendants of Prince Joaquín can only use the title of Counts of Monpezat, granted by the monarch in 2008 to all her descendants. In addition, they have already ceased to be royal highnesses to be designated as your excellency. With her decision, the queen wanted “her four grandchildren to be able to forge their own lives without being limited by the aspects and obligations that formal membership of the royal house entails”, something that the eldest of the grandchildren seems to have already begun to do. opening your personal Instagram profile.

There are those who consider that with this decision, Nicolás follows to the letter what his grandmother expected of him, that he seek a professional alternative. A highly sought-after model for large firms, it is natural that he reflects part of his work on his social networks and even that he seeks job opportunities and his projection as an influencer. However, the fact that he calls himself Nicholas of Denmark has favored the theory that, in reality, the young man would be challenging his grandmother.

Not in vain, just announced the news that Nicolás and his three brothers would stop being princes at the beginning of 2023, it was his own father who made some forceful statements: “It is never fun to see your children being mistreated like this.” A position that his ex-wife and mother of his two eldest children, Alexandra Manley, also supported: «Children feel marginalized. They can’t understand why their identity is being taken away.”

In any case, he is not the first aristocrat to take advantage of his real projection to become an influencer. Without going any further, in Spain, Victoria Federica began giving the bell with her first appearances in the photocall of various events. Time and careful professional advice from her have made her one of the essential faces in all fashion appointments. Her profile, which has more than 233,000 followers, is full of highly produced photographs in which she wears leading names in design and haute couture. And besides, she has also starred on the covers of the most well-known magazines. In return, she has been the target of all photographers, fashion and heart.

Nicolás still has a long way to go to become a true influencer. At the moment he only has two publications, one of his passing through the catwalk for Bulberry in 2018 and another of a trip to the Alps to enjoy the snow. He barely has a little more than 28,000 followers, however, every day he adds new supporters. Whether for revenge or professional interest, the truth is that the social networks of the eldest grandson of Margarita of Denmark arouse great expectations.

Daisy of Denmark will be operated



Queen Margarita of Denmark will undergo back surgery on February 22, as confirmed by the Royal House in a statement. The sovereign, who is now the only woman who reigns in the world (after the death of Elizabeth II), has seen her state of health worsen and will finally have to undergo an intervention.

The operation will be followed by a long rehabilitation that will force the monarch to postpone commitments, cancel them or delegate them to another member of the family.