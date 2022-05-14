Nicolás Tagliafico arrived at Ajax in 2018 and is one of the most beloved players on the squad. He scored one of the goals in the victory that gave the team the title on the last date and earned a standing ovation from the entire crowd.
The left-back came to the Netherlands in 2018 from Independiente and has a desire to emigrate. At 29, he believes it is time for another experience in his career and Barcelona it may be your destiny.
The Catalan team was already interested in him in other transfer markets and in Europe is talking about the possibility that it will reach Xavi’s team. Ekrem Konur, a Turkish journalist specializing in transfers, stated that there are many chances that it could happen.
The left side has contract with Ajax until June 2023 and seems like a good time for an outing. The big problem would be that FC Barcelona would have to be willing to pay what they want for him and he would not arrive with the pass in his possession.
Tagliafico lost his position in the Argentine national team and his arrival at Barcelona can enhance him thinking about the World Cup in Qatar. Will they make the effort to sign him? Key weeks are coming.
#Nicolás #Tagliaficos #future #Barcelona
